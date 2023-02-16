Former champion refuses to let heartbreaking incident from WrestleMania 37 repeat itself after two years

WrestleMania 37 delivered a huge show that closed with Roman Reigns retaining his title in a triple-threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan. WWE Superstar Bayley didn't compete in a match at The Show of Shows, and she still holds it in her heart.

The former women's champion made a brief appearance on the show when she insulted Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil before being attacked by The Bella Twins. The following year, Bayley could not compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All due to injury.

The Role Model recently took to Twitter to share that she still remembers the feeling of not being booked for a match at the biggest WWE show of the year. Bayley insisted that she won't let it happen again and said that she would compete at WrestleMania 39 one way or the other.

"I haven't competed in the last two WrestleManias. Last year, I had no control due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I'm going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!!," wrote Bayley.

She is currently involved in a brutal feud with Becky Lynch on RAW. The two superstars recently locked horns in a triple-threat match where they fought Bianca Belair hoping to be added to the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the last minute.

However, The EST of WWE picked up a big win to stop Bayley and Becky Lynch from competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match that will determine the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

With that result, The Role Model and Becky Lynch were shown to be directionless on the Road to WrestleMania.

Backstage plans to bring back Hall of Famer for WrestleMania feud

We recently saw Lita make an epic return on RAW to help Becky Lynch win her Steel Cage Match against Bayley. Recent rumors have stated that WWE is planning to bring Trish Stratus back for a huge feud involving Bayley and Becky Lynch.

Stratus and Lita are expected to join forces to take on Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match. It was initially reported that the match could take place at Elimination Chamber, but those plans were seemingly scrapped after Dakota Kai sustained an injury.

