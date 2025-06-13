Former champion rejected WWE's offer due to money issues; Triple H tried to convince him repeatedly 

A veteran performer has shared interesting details of turning down WWE's offer due to monetary reasons, despite Triple H's repeated attempts to convince him. James Storm has disclosed that while he was offered a deal by the global juggernaut, it didn't make sense to him from a financial perspective.

Ad

Storm is one of TNA's most decorated stars, having won the world title once and the Tag Team Titles a staggering seven times. As such, fans were elated to see him start working for WWE when he began appearing in NXT in 2015. After just a handful of appearances, James Storm decided against signing with the Stamford-based promotion and chose to return to his former stomping grounds, TNA.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Storm detailed how WWE tried to persuade him to sign a deal. The 48-year-old star explained that although his wife didn't mind him joining the company, it would have to be for the right amount of money. Storm added that Triple H soon called him, but they couldn't come to an agreement.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

“Because my wife, she wanted to have another child at the time, but she had to take the shots and all this stuff, so I was basically kind of giving that up as well, because I was going to be on the road a lot. We came to an agreement, and she was like, ‘Well, if they can just give you this, then you have my blessing to sign.’ Hunter is like, ‘I just can’t do it.’ I was just like, ‘All right, well, I’m sorry, my wife gave me permission not to sign, so I’m going home.’”

Ad

WWE CCO Triple H gave another call to James Storm soon

Furthermore, Storm added that Triple H gave him another call a few days later and said that he would be fast-tracked to the main roster. However, Storm added that their talks stalled once again after The Game, who was in charge of NXT at the time, made it clear that it wasn't in his hands to give him a bigger money offer.

Ad

“So he [Triple H] called me and I talked and he’s like, ‘Look, you’re not gonna be here long, because Vince loves characters and you know how to work, so you’ll probably be shipped off real quick.’ I was like, ‘Well, can you give what I was asking?’ And like I said, it was not much at all, and he’s like, ‘No, I just don’t have the authority to do that.’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry, man. I’m gonna have to say no.’”

Ad

Expand Tweet

In recent years, Storm has been active on the indie circuit. It'll be interesting to see if Triple H, who now runs WWE as its CCO, ever plans to sign him to the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!