"MVP is the cool uncle" – Former Champion describes his relationship with the WWE veteran

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes shared his thoughts on training with MVP at the company's performance center.

The former United States Champion was spotted training with Hayes at the performance center earlier this year. The wrestling veteran even posted a pic of the duo on his Instagram, stating that Carmelo reminds him of someone.

Speaking about his relationship with MVP on The Black Announce Table podcast, Carmelo disclosed that the former is like a cool uncle to him, and he's grateful to have him in his corner:

"I'm so grateful to have him in my corner. He's like an OG that will give you the realness of it. I mean, he's not gonna get anything out of me in that way but he's like, 'Hey man, don't do this, don't do that, do this, do that.' He's like a father figure for real. Actually more even like a cool uncle. If Shawn [Michaels] is like a father figure, then MVP is the cool uncle." (from 12:42 to 13:07)

Carmelo Hayes detailed his first interaction with MVP at WWE's Performance Center

Carmelo Hayes is one of the most talented stars on WWE's third brand and has been on a rapid ascend since making his debut last year.

Besides working closely with Triple H and Shawn Michaels on the former Black and Gold brand, Hayes has also had the honor of learning from MVP. The former NXT North American Champion detailed his first meeting with the WWE veteran in the same interview:

"I shot my shot with that man. He showed up once at the PC and I said, 'Hey man, can I talk to you,' and I pitched him an idea I had. He liked it and he was digging it and stuff and from that, it was like, 'Yo let me take down your number and now it's like we're cool. He asked me to train with him to help him get back in the ring. We got in the ring, worked for a couple of weeks and now he's like a mentor to me." (from 13:10 to 13:36)

Hayes won the 2021 NXT Breakout tournament, after which he successfully cashed in his Breakout Tournament contract on Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to win the NXT North American Championship.

A few months later, he defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to unify the North American and Cruiserweight Championships.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Black Announce Table podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Abhinav Singh