Former champion returns after 10 months' absence on WWE RAW 

The first edition of WWE RAW after Royal Rumble had its fair share of surprises, including the return of former 24/7 Champion Rick Boogs.

The former SmackDown Superstar last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, Boogs sustained a serious injury during the match and was assisted out of the arena with the help of medical staff. He suffered from torn quadriceps and had to undergo surgery, keeping him out of in-ring action for almost 10 months.

Tonight, The Miz appeared on WWE RAW to complain about how he was overlooked last week when the red brand celebrated its 30th anniversary.

A frustrated Miz was interrupted by Adam Pearce, who informed him that a superstar had been knocking on his door all day asking for an opportunity.

He then introduced Rick Boogs as the newest member of the RAW roster. Boogs rushed inside the ring to square off against The A-Lister.

It was a surprisingly quick match that saw The Miz hardly land any blows. On the contrary, Boogs used a gutwrench, a Fallaway Slam, and a modified version of the Military Slam to seal a prompt victory in his first match since his return.

The Miz has been vocal about not being given enough attention on WWE RAW lately. We might see him feud with Rick Boogs, especially after his embarrassing loss tonight.

