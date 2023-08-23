Former champion returns after 309 days to cost Rhea Ripley major match

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio competed in a mixed-tag team match. During the bout, Raquel Rodriguez made a surprise appearance and attacked The Eradicator.

The Judgment Day has often been appearing on the company's developmental brand, as Dirty Dom is the current North American Champion. He successfully defended the title against Dragon Lee two weeks ago.

At NXT Heatwave this week, Lee teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to take on Rhea Ripley and her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio in a mixed-tag team match. The two babyfaces gave the heels a competitive match, and the Women's World Champion was on the receiving end of a lot of big moves.

During the match, Raquel Rodriguez showed up and attacked Rhea Ripley while she was on the apron. The latter wasn't the legal person, and the referee didn't see what happened. This was the former NXT Women's Champion's first appearance on NXT since the October 18, 2022 episode, which took place 309 days ago.

Rodriguez and Ripley fought all the way to the back. In the ring, Dragon Lee hit Dominik Mysterio with his finishing move and pinned him to win the match, handing The Judgment Day their second loss this week.

