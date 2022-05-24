[Watch] Former Champion's surprising return after month-long absence to face Veer Mahaan at a WWE Live Event 

While many may have expected him to make his return on TV, former WWE NXT Champion Robert Roode appeared after a months-long absence in Canton, Ohio over the weekend.

Roode has been off WWE TV for almost two months now, having last appeared on the night before WrestleMania 38. Prior to that, he'd been teaming with Dolph Ziggler since 2019.

At the Canton Civic Center on Saturday, Veer Mahaan went head-to-head with the returning Robert Roode, who seems to have reverted back to his original "Glorious" character. He even used his old theme and titantron as he made his entrance.

You can check out the video of Roode's entrance below:

Robert Roode's last wrestled on WWE T.V. in the beginning of April

Robert Roode last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 38, where he looked to etch his name in history. Unfortunately for Roode, he failed to do so as Madcap Moss ended up winning the Battle Royale.

Roode had not been seen since. That is, until this weekend when he appeared in two WWE Live Events on Saturday and Sunday, incurring back-to-back losses to Veer Mahaan.

However, it seems that the pairing of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (The Dirty Dawgs) has been disbanded as Ziggler last wrestled in April when he lost the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker on an episode of RAW.

Moreover, while tagging with Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode would come out to a remixed version of his "Glorious" entrance music which had been mixed with Ziggler's theme music. However, this past weekend, Roode came out to his old entrance music, suggesting that the tag team might no longer be together.

Roode has garnered success as a tag team competitor in the past, but fans might be excited to see what he can manage to do as a singles competitor in 2022. His initial run in NXT saw him gain a lot of popularity, especially when he won the NXT Championship in January 2017.

The Glorious One held the championship for over 200 days before dropping it to Drew McIntyre in August that year.

What are your thoughts on Robert Roode's return to WWE? Do you think he will be a singles competitor hereon? Let us know in the comments section below.

