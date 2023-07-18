Former Champion returns for the first time since WrestleMania this week on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW stepped up the build to SummerSlam with several matches added to the card and the Women's Tag Team Championships changing hands.

The latest episode of the show also saw the return of WWE Hall of Famer Titus O'Neil, who picked up the commentary mic for the first time since WrestleMania. The former Tag Team Champion was on-hand to help Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to call the action, which turned into chaos in the Viking Rules match.

It's unclear why O'Neil made his return in Atlanta and was able to provide commentary once again as he did back at WrestleMania 39. It's predicted that he could be set to take on a new role in WWE after being seen as one of the company's ambassadors behind the scenes for several years.

It's almost three years since Titus O'Neil last wrestled a match for WWE, when he was defeated by Bobby Lashley on an episode of RAW back in November 2020. Despite his lack of action, the 46-year-old is yet to officially announce his retirement from the ring.

