Former Champion returns from injury on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, the women of the red brand competed for the chance to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Championship. As part of the Battle Royal, Tegan Nox made her long overdue return after missing several weeks of action due to picking up an injury when she wrestled on NXT.

In her absence, Nikki Cross has been working online Natalya and debuted her new strange character, which continued this week on RAW when she was eliminated without a fight and remained at ringside staring straight ahead with no expression.

Expand Tweet

Nox made an impact in the Battle Royal but wasn't able to pick up the win and book a match against Rhea Ripley since she was eliminated by Nia Jax. Nox was able to last for a lengthy part of the bout, but in the end, the former Women's Champion was too much of a force for her to overcome.

In the end, it took three women to eliminate Jax before Jax eliminated Ivy Nile from the outside to set up a feud between the two women.

Do you think Tegan Nox should be pushed on WWE RAW moving forward? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here