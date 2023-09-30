Former champion returns to WWE SmackDown for the first time in eight weeks; is beaten in seconds 

Austin Theory was on form this week on WWE SmackDown as he made his way to the ring after being introduced by his tag team partner, Grayson Waller.

Theory took on Cameron Grimes in a short match as the former NXT North American Champion returned to the show for the first time since his match against Theory on August 5.

Grimes looked to exact some revenge on Theory but was defeated quickly with an A-Town-Down.

This match came after Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect with Bobby Lashley. The latter revealed that he was no longer working with The Street Profits.

Waller then pitched that Lashley could manage his new team instead, but The All Mighty made it clear that he didn't want to work with Austin Theory before The Street Profits cut him off. They headed out to the ring and attempted to plead with Lashley and make it right between them.

It appears that Grimes was used as an enhancement talent this week on WWE SmackDown to put over Theory since he is now being pushed into the tag team picture. He and Waller could step into a feud with The Street Profits.

