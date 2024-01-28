Former champion returns to WWE TV after five months at Royal Rumble 2024 

WWE Royal Rumble often features returns of multiple legends and absent names, and this year's edition has been no different so far. Omos, who was last seen on TV programming over five months ago, also made a comeback in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Nigerian Giant's last televised appearance came back at SummerSlam 2023 when he participated in the Slim Jim Battle Royal, which was won by LA Knight. The star has wrestled only on the live circuit since then, mostly in squash matches.

Omos entered the match at #21 and lasted a while before being eliminated by Bron Breakker. The NXT star was then thrown over the top rope by Dominik Mysterio.

Omos has not done anything notable since his match against Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023. The Nigerian Giant is currently paired with MVP, who is his manager. The Colossal One faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania last year, but it seems unlikely that he will be involved at this year's Showcase of Immortals.

The 29-year-old kickstarted his pro wrestling career with WWE in 2019. He was introduced to the main roster by AJ Styles, and the duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championship together. However, they went their separate ways in 2021.

