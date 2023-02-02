Former Champion reveals the advice Triple H gave him ahead of WWE return

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an eventful show that saw the return of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Not only did he compete in his first match since Hell in a Cell back in June 2022, but Cody also won the annual 30-Man Battle Royal and has punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, throughout his storied career in the Stamford-based promotion, has had quite a few alarming injuries. He is the ideal person to hand out advice about it.

The 37-year-old felt this way and shared what the Chief Content Officer had to say to him prior to his return to the January extravaganza.

"One thing that Triple H had told me, having experienced a lot of injuries and being able to come back successfully from it, was set little goals for yourself, little goals. The big goal, obviously, is get to the dance, right? But the little goal is lift, you know, six pounds instead of three today, do ten reps instead of eight."

As of now, Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be the main event of Mania Hollywood in April.

Cody Rhodes suffers another injury at WWE Royal Rumble

After a hard-hitting wrestling match within the Royal Rumble between the final two, Cody Rhodes and Gunther, the former picked up debatably his most important win to date.

The American Nightmare spoke to WWE Digital Exclusive after winning the Royal Rumble match and disclosed an injury he sustained during the bout.

"Don't tell anyone, don't put it on a medical report, but I popped my eardrums. So, what a night not to hear that much. But I could hear them loud enough and it's a beautiful moment," he said. [2:53 - 3:02]

Despite this, he main-evented the Rumble fallout edition of Monday Night RAW, defeating Judgment Day member Finn Balor in a singles match after an assist from WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes