Former champion reveals how he almost returned to WWE back in 2020

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed how he almost returned to the Stamford-based company in 2020.

The name in question is Maven. The 47-year-old signed with WWE in 2001. The former Hardcore Champion was the co-winner of the .inaugural season of Tough Enough. He had a decent run with the company before he was released from his contract in 2005.

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Maven talked about how he nearly returned to WWE as a commentator. He revealed that D-Von helped him get in touch with Tom Phillips, who used to help find talent during the time. He then talked about his conversation with the latter:

"I speak with Tom, and I think that our very first conversation was at last about an hour, and it was just an opportunity for the two of us to get to know each other. So Tom told me that there was an opportunity to perhaps get into the commentating side of the business... To be honest with you, I was excited to go down, and I had heard just how amazing the facility was, but I had never seen it," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Maven further revealed that after consultation with Michael Cole, he was asked if he could spend a period of six to twelve months to learn more about commentary:

"So I knew it was going to be, if nothing else, just a good day... They come back to me, they said, ‘Maven, if you were given the opportunity to accept a job but we told you you had to move here and it would take you six-to-twelve months, coming to this facility and just working by the monitors and learning different matches, is that something that you’re willing to do at this level and at this age?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, I’ll start packing tonight. Tell me when, I’ll move here as soon as possible." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

You can watch the entire video below:

Maven reveals that The COVID outbreak halted his plans of rejoining WWE

Later in the video, Maven stated that the COVID Outbreak ruined all his plans of rejoining WWE. He concluded by revealing the announced date for his interview.

The interview was scheduled for March 11, 2020. But unfortunately, the entire world had shut down due to the pandemic:

"I leave, go back, get to the hotel, and then I see it. Flashing up on the TV screen. Every hope that I had was dashed in a second. What I see flashed up on on the TV screen was, ‘NBA to cancel their regular season.’ What I didn’t tell you was the date. The date of my interview was March 11, 2020, the day that the entire world shut down," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Do you wish to see Maven back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.