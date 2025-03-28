Former champion reveals the one question he asked WWE after he was informed about his release

Several WWE Superstars were released last month under Triple H's regime. Cedric Alexander was one of them, and he revealed what he asked management when he received the news.

The former Cruiserweight Champion joined NXT in July last year from WWE SmackDown. His most memorable run in the company was during The Hurt Business era, which happened during the pandemic. At one point, he and Shelton Benjamin were Tag Team Champions.

Cedric Alexander recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and recalled the phone call he got about his WWE release. He said he was scheduled to wrestle at an NXT house show the next day and asked if he could still do the show.

“I was expecting to be angry and frantic. Actually, funny enough they called Friday night... So I pick up the phone, and I received the dreaded 203 number. I’m like, Okay, what’s gonna happen? I don’t remember the guy’s name. I think he said it was Will from TR. And I was like, Yeah, sure. What’s up? He goes, ‘Sorry, we’re gonna release you from your contract.’ My initial reaction was okay, cool. He goes, ‘Yeah, sorry to get this news on a Friday.’ So I had an NXT house show tomorrow, so I don’t do that anymore. That was my first question, too. He goes, No, you’re all good, just the 90 days and if you need anything let us know. I was like, okay, cool," said Alexander.

Cedric Alexander on his relationship with Triple H in WWE

The former 24/7 Champion was signed to WWE by The Game following his appearance in the Cruiserweight Classics.

Despite that, Cedric Alexander revealed that he wasn't a Triple H guy.

“Honestly, it didn’t go past that, funny enough. You would think from that moment I’d be a Triple H guy. So there was a point where we were in 205 Live that he kind of had some say in there a little bit, and kind of took care of me. But I was never really a fully Triple H guy. I was more of a Paul Heyman guy. When he was writing Raw, and they drafted me out of 205 Live into Raw, I was more of a Heyman guy than anything else. Heyman give me a bunch of little sidebar conversations this, that and the other way more than Triple H did.”

Cedric Alexander also revealed during the interview that he would be interested in reuniting with his former Hurt Business teammates in AEW.

