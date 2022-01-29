Former champion reveals plans to target Rey Mysterio at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently confessed that he will target his father Rey Mysterio, at Royal Rumble 2022.

The relationship between the father-son duo has become tense as of late. In a bid to teach his son a lesson ahead of the 30-man-match, Rey Mysterio has tossed Dominik over the top rope twice on RAW.

The latter is prepared to settle the odds by going after Rey Mysterio. During an exclusive interview with Metro, he discussed his plans and revealed how he initially wanted to work alongside his father. Dominik jokingly said that he is now keen to turn the odds against his old man.

''At any point in time, if he's in there first and I come out right after, I'm going straight to him," said Dominik. "Just because there's no way he's going to get away with dumping me twice. He did it last week; he did it the week before that. Last week, I thought I was getting a little slick with it, creeping up on him. He has his ways, man, where his legs will just hook onto you, and he'll get ya! I think most definitely – I try to work with him, he didn't want to, he said "Every man for himself," so we'll see on Saturday." (H/T Metro)

Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a potential WWE feud?

Last year, Dominik and Rey Mysterio made history by becoming the first father-son duo to win Tag Team Championships in WWE. They enjoyed a stellar run before ultimately dropping the titles to The Usos.

Right before the WWE Draft, Sami Zayn was often spotted in backstage segments with Dominik. Zayn tried convincing the budding superstar that he should move on from his dad's influence, and it appeared that their tag team was headed towards a split.

However, those plans were seemingly dropped after Rey and Dominik Mysterio moved to WWE RAW. They have been involved in multiple tag team matches on the red brand over the last few months and will now look to push for the title picture as we enter the WrestleMania season.

Do you think Rey and Dominik Mysterio will split up? Sound off below!

