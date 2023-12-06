Former champion reveals the real reason for her WWE departure

A former WWE Women's Champion finally shared the reason why she asked for her release from the company.

Victoria was with WWE from 2000 to 2009, winning the Women's Title twice. She returned as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble and was later named among the 50 Greatest Female Performers in the company's history.

In an interview with BodySlam.net, Victoria was asked about her release back in 2009 and what led to her decision to leave WWE. She explained there was no direction for her back then, and she was getting used to putting over younger talents.

"I went to go have a conversation with Vince [McMahon] and I was like, 'Do you guys see the championship in my future?' And they were like, 'THAT look.' I was, like, 'Alright, I get it.' Basically, I was doing the outfit, came back to wrestle, to help bring up the talent, right? Enhancement, I guess you can say," Victoria said.

Victoria joined TNA Wrestling shortly after her release. She won the TNA Knockouts Championship five times and the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship once with Brooke Tessmacher.

Victoria's return at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble was a one-off

One of the surprise entrants in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match was Victoria, who made her first WWE appearance since her release in 2009.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star confirmed to BodySlam.net that her 2019 retirement was still official, but she is open to working in the industry.

"I would love to be an agent, a coach. I don't have anything else to prove in wrestling. I would rather help the younger talent. Character development or work the psychology of a match, that kind of stuff, like what Molly Holly does or what Gail Kim does, that kind of stuff. I don't need to be on camera."

Victoria's last match to date happened back in January on Impact Wrestling. She teamed up with Gisele Shaw and faced the Death Dollz for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles in a losing effort.

