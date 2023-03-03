Former champion reveals which Vince McMahon-given gimmick shattered his confidence in WWE

Vince McMahon is mainly responsible for turning WWE into the global wrestling juggernaut it is today. However, he did sometimes miss with his gimmick choices for certain wrestlers. According to Cody Rhodes, the Stardust gimmick given to him by the WWE Chairman negatively affected his confidence.

Cody Rhodes was part of the Legacy, teaming up with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase. As a singles wrestler, he had a memorable run as the Intercontinental Champion. However, he donned the Stardust persona in mid-2014 before he was released from WWE in 2016.

In a recent interview with The AJ Awesome Show, The American Nightmare commented on the instances where he lost his self-confidence. Cody stated that he might have lost it twice, but he has always been confident, especially with the amount of work that he does.

Rhodes added that his confidence was slightly shaky before returning to WWE.

"The year before I returned here [WWE], my confidence was really shaky and I was trying some different things that I don’t think were necessarily appreciated by me or it just wasn’t maybe working. It was one of those things where it took away a lot of the really beautiful stuff I had done that worked and time was a little area where confidence was shaky and my wife has always been the compass and rock to get me back," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes then spoke about working as Stardust.

"Stardust was another area where confidence was really down. It wasn’t that I wasn’t having fun, there were plenty of fun moment. What happened was, wrestling, the attention span of casual wrestling fans is a little shorter than long time fans like you and I, we remember it all. But the casual fans they may only know you as that thing," Rhodes added. [From 22:26 to 23:41]

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in-ring action at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event. He entered at #30 and eliminated Gunther to win the multi-man match to earn a title shot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns has been the champion for nearly three years now, and taking on a highly-motivated Cody Rhodes will be a tall mountain to climb. However, as he has shown time and again, the Tribal Chief always finds a way to win.

Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face with Roman Reigns on this week's SmackDown.

