Former champion rules out WWE return almost four years after leaving

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has welcomed several former superstars back to the company since taking over creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon in 2022. In a recent interview, The Ascension's Viktor made it clear that he has no intention of joining the list of returning stars.

Viktor performed alongside Konnor in WWE between 2013 and 2019. The villainous duo's most significant accomplishment occurred in NXT, where they held the tag titles for a record 343 days.

Speaking to PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan, Viktor admitted he felt bitter after being handed his release. Regarding a possible return one day, the 42-year-old shot down the idea:

"Only even recently have I been able to even start watching certain wrestling again," Viktor said. "But I mean, I've thought about that [returning]. Before I used to say no. I don't have any desire to go back to WWE. I mean, the money would always be great. But I think of what cost that comes with."

The Ascension joined the main roster in 2014 after a successful run in NXT. Despite showing huge potential, the former NXT Tag Team Champions were often overlooked by the creative team on RAW and SmackDown.

Would Viktor return to WWE as a singles competitor?

In 2020, The Ascension debuted on the independent scene as The Awakening before going their separate ways to become singles wrestlers.

Viktor added that he has no intention of returning to his former employers either on his own or with Konnor by his side:

"After our NXT run, they did everything to make people forget that we were the longest-reigning NXT [Tag Team] Champions. And so I think they just want to leave it that way. But would I ever go back for a singles run or something like that? I don’t know. I mean, I don't really have any desire to go back there and work under those circumstances, is the best way I can put it."

Viktor's last televised WWE match aired on the April 11, 2019, episode of Main Event. He teamed up with Konnor in a losing effort against Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker).

What did you make of The Ascension's main roster run? Let us know in the comments section below.

