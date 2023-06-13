Former Champion's 7-month undefeated streak comes to an end on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle in their Money in the Bank Qualifying match.

Priest was able to get the pin following The Razor's Edge and handed Riddle his first singles loss on RAW since November. According to ProFightDB, Riddle has picked up several losses on SmackDown over the past seven months, but this is his first on RAW since he was defeated by Chad Gable.

After the match, Riddle was beaten down by Imperium after his recent alliance with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens seemingly came back to haunt him, which could be a hint regarding his future on the red brand.

It is also worth noting that the former Tag Team Champion was missing from TV for several months after December until April, when he was able to exact some revenge on Solo Sikoa, who was responsible for his lengthy hiatus.

Matt Riddle mostly appeared on SmackDown until the 2023 Draft but has since been moved over to RAW and is now exclusive to the brand, whilst The Bloodline remained on the blue brand, which naturally ended all of their previous issues.

Do you think Matt Riddle is being buried on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes