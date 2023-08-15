Former champion's almost five-month undefeated streak comes to an end on WWE RAW

Indi Hartwell competed in her first singles match on WWE RAW this week and came up short against Rhea Ripley.

The Women's World Champion was in her element after attacking Hartwell as soon as the bell sounded and then dishing out abuse until she was thrown into the ring post. Hartwell was able to get a near fall from a rollup, but this only served to anger Ripley, who was able to finish the match with a RipTide.

Despite this being her first match on RAW, this is Indi's first singles loss in a WWE ring since March, with the former champion having remained somewhat active on Main Event and NXT TV over the past five months.

Hartwell has been pushed as one of the women who could make a mark on the main event scene in the coming years, and it appears that she is set to remain alongside Candice LeRae on WWE RAW.

The two women attacked Ripley following her loss, which makes it clear that their issues are far from over. The Eradicator is also looking over her shoulder for Raquel Rodriguez, who is still pushing for clearance.

