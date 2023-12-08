Former champion's bold comments on CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns in WWE today

CM Punk's WWE return has opened the door for several rivalries with great backstories. Two of his potential blockbuster matches in the future - against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins - stem from incidents that happened a decade ago.

The Shield's debut at Survivor Series 2012 was followed up with an angle that saw the trio acting as mercenaries for CM Punk, with Paul Heyman being the mastermind. A year later, they wound up on opposite ends. In a debatable finish, according to many, at TLC 2013, the former WWE Champion defeated The Shield in a 3-on-1 Handicap matchup.

Cut to 2023, CM Punk and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest names in the wrestling business. The latter's cousin, Mr. Main Event of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso, was recently asked to comment on a future one-on-one contest between the box-office attractions by Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail UK:

"Hell yeah, the Tribal Chief is ready to put anybody and everybody down, man. CM Punk might find out just like the rest did. It's different when you get in there with the Tribal Chief," Uso said.

While Roman Reigns has been undefeated by pinfall or submissions in singles competition since 2019, Punk is a whole other breed, unlike many stars who have stepped up to "The Tribal Chief." The Straight Edge Superstar's controversial past saw him detail his bitter relationship with WWE after the company repeatedly had him lose many high-profile contests.

When CM Punk said losing to part-timers drove him away from WWE

Two major issues the Chicago native had, which he revealed after walking out of the Stamford-based promotion in early 2014, were that his body had taken a toll over the years and that part-time WWE Superstars were better treated.

In 2013, CM Punk faced The Rock, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, respectively. All of the contests were won by the latter, only for them to leave while working week-in and week-out:

"I went, f*cking hell," Punk on losing to part-timers one too many times. "Okay. So I gotta put over The Rock, and he goes away. I gotta put over Taker, and he goes away. Now I'm putting over Brock, and he goes away. My stock is dropping rapidly in the eyes of the casual viewer." [From 0:57 to 1:11]

You can listen to the rest here.

Roman Reigns questioned the former's ability to draw a few years ago. Obviously, Times have changed, and CM Punk is a needle mover like probably no other. The Second City Saint's return to WWE broke the internet with six million views and counting. He also seems to be working a relaxed schedule.

Who do you think will go over in a one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk today? Sound off in the comments section below!

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here