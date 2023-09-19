Former champion's injury leads to major last-minute changes to WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was expected to see a match between The Viking Raiders and The New Day.

This match was advertised up to an hour before RAW, so it appears that there was a last-minute change since a singles match took place.

It was revealed on the show that Kofi Kingston was being forced to face Ivar in a one-on-one match because Ivar's partner Erik had not been cleared to compete on RAW.

It's unclear what the details of his injury are, but it was enough for WWE to decide for the two stars to have a one-on-one match instead.

Expand Tweet

Erik could have been on the apron and not tagged into the match if his injury wasn't severe, but he failed to appear on RAW. In his absence, Kofi Kingston picked up the win over Ivar.

It was another stand-out match between the two men that could have seen either win. Ultimately, Kingston walked away with the victory, following a Trouble in Paradise.

Do you think Kofi Kingston deserved the win over Ivar on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.