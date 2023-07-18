Former champion's undefeated streak comes to an end in heartbreaking way on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, the Women's Tag Team Championship was on the line, but Rhea Ripley left her mark on the former champions.

After a backstage attack at the hands of Ripley, it was clear that Raquel Rodriguez was in no state to compete, but she refused to have the match canceled. The two women put up a valiant fight, but Liv Morgan was left in the ring on her own, and after two Un-Pretty-Her's she lost the Tag Team Championship.

This is the second time Raquel and Liv Morgan have lost the Tag Team Championship due to an injury, and both women were visibly upset following the match.

Morgan has been on quite the streak as of late, with her last loss coming back in May. This loss not only cost her the Women's Tag Team Championship but also her undefeated streak.

With rumors that Rodriguez will face off against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, it's unknown where Morgan will fit in.

The former champion has a reason to want revenge against Ripley following her backstage attack. It remains to be seen how Rodriguez will respond to the loss.

Do you think Liv Morgan should be given a shot at Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

