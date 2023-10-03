Former champion's undefeated streak comes to an end on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe seemed impressed to see Cedric Alexander back in action this week on RAW. The former Hurt Business member hasn't appeared on the company's flagship show for several months, with his last appearance in June.

Alexander has suffered since The Hurt Business split. Still, the former tag team champion has made several appearances on RAW over the past year, picking up singles and tag team victories.

Cedric's last singles loss on RAW came back in November 2022, when Baron Corbin defeated him. Since then, he has been wrestling matches alongside Shelton Benjamin and picked up numerous singles wins.

His loss against Bronson Reed this week on RAW, in a quick match that saw him defeated by a Tsunami, was his first loss in almost a year. This coming weeks after Benjamin was released from WWE should leave a sour taste in Alexander's mouth as he continues struggling to put himself on the map on the promotion.

Alexander was once one of the highlights of RAW, but it's unclear what his direction is on the red brand.

