"Miss u"- Former champion sends a message to Bayley on Twitter

WWE Superstars Bayley and Cora Jade recently had a heartfelt exchange on Twitter.

At 21 years old, Cora Jade is currently one of the youngest wrestlers in the pro-wrestling world. She is incredibly talented and has credited The Role Model for inspiring her to make it big in the business.

Bayley's recent Twitter post features herself, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. This weekend, she made her WWE live event return after a long time and mentioned the same in her tweet.

Her post received a response from Jade, who wrote "Miss u" in her tweet. The former SmackDown Women's Champion responded to the latter's tweet with a wholesome reaction of her own. Check out the entire exchange below:

Here we come, BAYLEYS RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS!!!!!!! DAKOTA AND IO’S DEBUT TO LIVE EVENTS!!!!!!! BEST WEEKEND EVER.Here we come, #wwekingston BAYLEYS RETURN TO LIVE EVENTS!!!!!!! DAKOTA AND IO’S DEBUT TO LIVE EVENTS!!!!!!! BEST WEEKEND EVER. Here we come, #wwekingston https://t.co/ClPPyL6mkP

Bayley and Sasha Banks' NXT feud was a big inspiration to Cora Jade

Cora Jade has quite a long road ahead of her, and a bright future awaits her on the main roster in the coming years. She is currently honing her craft in WWE NXT and is one of the most promising talents on the brand. The star is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, a title she won along with Roxanne Perez.

Earlier this year, Cora Jade sat down for an interview with El Brunch de WWE. The young gun spoke in detail about the superstars she wanted to step into the ring with. Jade stated that The Role Model's matches against Sasha Banks in the former black-and-gold brand inspired her to do well as a professional wrestler.

"One would be against Sasha Banks, definitely. She is another person I was watching when I was wanting to be a wrestler and Bayley, like the TakeOver matches with her and Bayley are some of my favorites, and just watching them at the time, it just inspired me so much more and made me want to be here so much more." [H/T Fightful]

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently made her big return to WWE at SummerSlam 2022 after a long hiatus that lasted more than a year. It will be interesting to see if The Role Model locks horns with the NXT star in the near future.

