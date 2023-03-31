Former champion says she's not really sure why Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE; would love to see them return to the company

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has opened up about Sasha Banks and Naomi's departure and whether she thinks they will return to WWE.

Boss 'N Glow made headlines last year after they walked out of the company during the May 16 episode of RAW. They were subsequently suspended for their actions and later parted ways with WWE.

Banks went on to sign with NJPW/Stardom under the ring name Mercedes Moné, while her former tag team partner is still a free agent.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Natalya was asked whether she thinks Naomi will be back in WWE.

She stated that she thinks it will happen and added that she never really spoke to her and Sasha Banks about their departure.

"I think so, I think that it would be so amazing to have Naomi come back to WWE. I don't know the particulars of why they really left. I'm close friends to both girls, but I never really asked them and it's something we haven't really talked about," said Natalya.

The former Divas Champion continued:

"I feel like when they're ready to discuss it, they will. But I also feel like everybody has to go through their own journey... So if Naomi needed a breather and she and Sasha needed breaks, if that's what they needed for themselves, to each their own, as long as whatever it is you're doing makes you happy." [5:14-6:52]

Natalya says that WWE needs consistent female tag teams

The Queen of Harts is currently set to team up with Shotzi at WrestleMania 39. They will compete against three other teams in the Women's Showcase fatal four-way tag team match.

Natalya told Steve Fall that she wants to see more consistent tag teams in WWE to build up the women's division.

"We need consistent tag teams. When we had the IIonics, they were amazing, they were a solidified tag team. When we looked at like, for example, Sasha and Bayley, they were a solidified tag team. When you have solid tag teams, it creates better storylines. When the opportunity presented itself for me to team with Shotzi, I was so excited. But I want to see more consistency as far as like building the tag team so we can have a really fun tag division," she said. [8:50-9:16]

The full lineup for the match is Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville. It'll be interesting to see which team emerges victorious.

