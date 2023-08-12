Former Champion says his "work is done" despite losing to AJ Styles thrice in 3 months

AJ Styles has officially won his most recent feud. It's not a new sight to see Styles on the winning end of a feud, but what is new is when the losing superstar says their work is done despite being 0-3.

That superstar in question is none other than former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kross lost to AJ Styles - making it the third time since May 2023 that he has lost to The Phenomenal One. His only other victory against Styles came during a mixed tag team match.

On WWE's Instagram page, they posted a video of Karrion Kross stating that his work was done despite losing to AJ Styles for the third time in three months.

It hasn't been a good run for Kross, who was once positioned as a potential main event star on SmackDown. Unfortunately, he hasn't reached his potential just yet, and given how he is being handled, he may not reach that anytime soon.

As for Styles, he will simply be happy coming off the feud on the winning side of things.

He embraced Mia Yim afterward and celebrated with fellow-O.C. members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. What's next for him and Karrion Kross?

