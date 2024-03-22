Former champion says there's no WrestleMania without him ahead of WWE SmackDown match

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has claimed on social media that there's no WrestleMania without him.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is a little over two weeks away, but he's currently not scheduled for a match at the event. At WrestleMania 39 last year, he defeated John Cena to retain the United States Championship. The year before that, he had a match against Pat McAfee and was also involved in a segment with Mr. McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin Austin.

Austin Theory recently took to X to promote his and Grayson Waller's upcoming match on SmackDown tonight. They will team up to take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a qualifying match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In his tweet, Theory wrote that there can't be a WrestleMania without them and that he and Grayson Waller will go on to become the new tag team champions.

"You can’t have WrestleMania without A-Town Down Under! Tomorrow we take #NewTagTeamChampions #SmackDown," wrote Theory.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Coachman believes Austin Theory is the next face of WWE

Austin Theory is a multi-time United States Champion, and he even used to be one of Seth Rollins' disciples. He's also a former Money in the Bank winner.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Jonathan Coachman stated that Austin Theory has the potential to become the face of WWE.

"He [Theory], to me, he's the next guy. He's the next guy. And people think that he's an overnight success. He's been around for a minute. He's not, you know, he's not brand new," said Coachman.

Expand Tweet

Austin Theory's push has cooled off significantly over the past couple of months, but it's still possible for him to become a huge star in the future.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Theory deserves a WrestleMania match? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion