Former Champion seemingly frustrated with their current WWE gimmick

Despite being booked as a strong and up-and-coming WWE superstar, Gigi Dolin has subtly hinted at not completely being on board with her in-ring persona.

Since signing with the company in 2021, the 25-year-old has been very impressive as part of the evil faction, Toxic Attraction, and most recently as a singles star.

However, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently made a post on her Instagram story, and judging by the story, Gigi seems to miss her old ring name of Priscilla Kelly, which is her real name as well as the name she performed under before signing for WWE.

The NXT star posted the cryptic message on her Instagram story.

After being viciously assaulted by her former teammate Jacy Jayne last week, Gigi suffered a loss last night to Tiffany Stratton in the ongoing NXT Women's Championship tournament.

Gigi Dolin on her current WWE career

At just 25 years of age, Dolin is one of the most exciting young stars in the company today, with great skills both in the ring and on the microphone.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Dolin was asked how it feels to be a singles star after having been part of Toxic Attraction for almost 2 years.

"It’s very sink or swim and I almost enjoy the doubt and people questioning and speculating who’s gonna be the one to take the lead, who’s gonna be the star. Everyone, they always have these assumptions and I think it’s pretty interesting to watch everyone’s mind just go all over the place and I am just so excited for this because I have been waiting for." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Along with Dolin, NXT's women's roster contains many top young stars that the company hopes will be the faces of the business in years to come, such as Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, and Nikkita Lyons.

Who is the greatest female WWE star of all time? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes