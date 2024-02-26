Former champion sends 7-word message ahead of brutal grudge match on WWE RAW

The WWE locker room is heating up now that Elimination Chamber is done, and The Road to WrestleMania 40 is moving on. Now, one superstar is preparing to settle a score on RAW.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have fought with members of Imperium for several months now. The rivalry has included wins for both sides on WWE TV and at non-televised live events, with The New Day calling on partners such as Jey Uso to even the odds when GUNTHER gets involved. Now Monday's RAW is set to feature a Street Fight with Kingston and Woods vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The son of German wrestler Axel Dieter took to X this weekend to hype Monday's Street Fight. Kaiser called on both teams to settle their war for good.

"Let’s settle this once and for all #LK," he wrote.

The last standard tag team match between these four superstars took place on the January 22, 2024 edition of RAW. The match ended in a double countout. Despite the various multi-man matches, there has been just one other match that features these four superstars, and that came at the non-televised live event on September 30, 2023, as The New Day picked up the win.

WWE to present post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW

Monday will be a major stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40 as the post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The main focus of RAW will be Elimination Chamber's fallout as it pertains to WrestleMania 40. CM Punk and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are not currently advertised, but Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Judgment Day, and Jey Uso are listed locally and by WWE.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of RAW as it happens. Below is the current lineup:

Fallout from Elimination Chamber

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

Street Fight: The New Day vs. Imperium

What is your prediction for Monday's WWE RAW Street Fight? What is the next shocker on The Road to WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments below!