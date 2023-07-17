Former champion sends five-word warning following brutal assault on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross recently sent out a bold message following a brutal assault on WWE SmackDown this week.

On Friday night, AJ Styles competed in a 'United States Championship invitational' fatal four-way match against Santos Escobar, Butch, and Grayson Waller. During the match, Kross brutally assaulted AJ's stablemates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The assault distracted the former world champion and cost him the match.

One week prior, Styles defeated Kross in a match that lasted less than five minutes. However, the former NXT Champion's actions show that his issues with The Phenomenal One are far from over.

Following the attack, The Powerhouse put out a five-word warning on Instagram.

"WE ARE NOT DONE YET. #Smackdown ⏳ #TickTock," wrote Kross.

Karrion Kross opens up about why he chose wrestling and WWE

Karrion Kross returned to WWE last year alongside his wife Scarlett after being released in 2021.

The return was a shocking one for fans, who have since witnessed Kross take part in feuds against stars such as Drew Mcintyre, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Speaking with Bobby Fish on the Undisputed Podcast, the 37-year-old opened up about his love for the company and its theatrical style of professional wrestling.

"From a performance standpoint, in-ring, what I always really liked a lot growing up in a family of amateur wrestlers and boxing was pro wrestling that kind of married the theatrics with stuff that really looks like legitimate combat sports. I was always involved with practices and stuff like that, and when I got to see all of my superheroes in WWE on TV doing stuff like that, and later on in my life ECW, AJPW, King's Road, I was like, 'Oh my god, that's so cool," Kross said. [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Do you think Karrion Kross has been used to his full potential since his return? Let us know in the comments below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here