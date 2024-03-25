Former Champion sends hilarious five-word message after requesting Stinkface from Rhea Ripley at WWE event 

Rhea Ripley made headlines this weekend after delivering a Stinkface to Nia Jax, a move made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Whilst Nia Jax wasn't happy to take the move, it seems that Shayna Baszler was more than happy to step into her place. As part of their match at last night's live event in Rockford Illinois, Rhea Ripley took on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a triple-threat match.

At one point, Nia Jax was in the corner and Rhea was ready to hit the Stinkface once again, but Baszelr stepped up and dropped to her own corner before covering her face. Jax then knocked Ripley down and delivered her own Stinkface, which led to Baszler almost throwing up.

Baszler has since taken to Instagram to reveal that this didn't quite go as she had hoped.

Shayna Baszler also tagged WWE Hall of Famer in her post, which has added to more speculation that the man himself could be set to make his return ahead of WrestleMania.

There have been several teases regarding Rikishi's potential return given the current storyline including his sons, many believe he could return at WrestleMania to become part of The Bloodline.

Rhea Ripley was able to win the match but could still be injured

Rhea Ripley was able to pick up the win in this triple-threat match after pinning Shayna Baszler, but it's worth noting that Ripley was still wearing wrist support.

The Women's World Champion has been wearing the support on her wrist over the past few days, but it's unclear if she has strained a muscle or suffered a more serious injury to her arm.

Ripley is expected to be part of WWE RAW which will take place tonight live from Chicago and her wrist injury could be addressed as part of the show.

Since she has a major match against Becky Lynch next weekend at WrestleMania, it's hoped that the support could be a precaution since it's unlikely WWE would be risking her picking up a more severe injury ahead of the biggest event of the year.

