Former champion sends a message for 'brother' Dominik after protecting him on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently shared a message for Dominik Mysterio after protecting The Judgment Day member on RAW after WrestleMania.

Priest and Dominik made their presence known on the red brand when the latter attacked Rey Mysterio during his match against Austin Theory. This led to an altercation between Dominik and Bad Bunny, the Grammy-winning music artist and Backlash host.

Dominik provoked Bunny into attacking him, prompting Damian Priest to interfere. The latter brawled with Bad Bunny before delivering a Chokeslam to put him through the announce desk.

Following the show, Priest took to Twitter to send a message regarding his actions. He referred to Dominik as his brother and said he would always have his back.

"My brother! Always got your back," wrote the former United States Champion.

It is worth noting that Bad Bunny joined Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrisson in a tag team match at WrestleMania two years ago. He earned respect and appreciation from pro wrestling fans after delivering a memorable performance in one of the best celebrity matches of all time.

Bad Bunny suffered a shoulder injury on WWE RAW

WWE fans were impressed with Bad Bunny, considering how well he took the bump when put through the table. However, Corey Graves later announced on RAW that Bad Bunny had suffered from a separated shoulder.

On the other hand, Damian Priest insisted that he only spared the Puerto Rican singer because of their history. If not for their 'friendship,' Bunny would have had to suffer worse consequences.

Triple H has previously said that WWE is always open to booking Bad Bunny in a match if he wishes to wrestle. If the aforementioned injury is a work, we will see this segment work as the foundation for a potential Backlash feud involving The Judgment Day and Bad Bunny.

