Former champion sends message to Rey Mysterio's daughter

A former women's champion sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah on social media.

Natalya is the longest-tenured superstar in the WWE women's division, having been in the company since 2007. She's also a main staple on social media, as she often posts videos of fans who have supported her during her career.on Instagram.

On the other hand, Aalyah was recently seen at WWE RAW Day 1 held in San Diego. It was her first appearance since WrestleMania 39 when she was in the crowd as Rey Mysterio defeated his son Dominik Mysterio. She was once involved in an on-screen storyline in 2020 featuring Rey, Dominik, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

In one of her Instagram stories, Natalya showed love to Aalyah Mysterio and shared a clip from RAW Day 1. She also sent the following message:

"I love you @aalyahgutierrez."

Natalya shared this on her Instagram story.

Aalyah Mysterio was in the crowd as Day 1 was held in her hometown. She received Natalya's sunglasses before the No. 1 contenders match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Rey Mysterio recovering from knee surgery

Rey Mysterio is currently out of action after undergoing surgery on his right knee back in November. Mysterio was attacked by Santos Escobar as a way to write him off of television. He was working on an injured knee for months and had to undergo a procedure to fix the issue.

Escobar is currently pursuing the United States Championship. He defeated Dragon Lee in the first round of the No. 1 contender's tournament. He then advanced to the final against Kevin Owens after beating Bobby Lashley with the help of Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza.

Mysterio is expected to return six to eight weeks after the surgery. He has plenty of time to recover and exact his revenge on Escobar. The two are heading for a collision course at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

On a scale from 1 to 10, how excited are you for a potential Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar match? Share your answers in the comments section below.

