Former champion sends message to Triple H after being left off WWE Royal Rumble promotion 

WWE released their poster for The Royal Rumble earlier today, but while they were able to add CM Punk and Randy Orton to the promotional material, there was one star obviously missing.

Triple H shared the poster online with some promotion of his own, which led to Bayley sending a message to Triple H claiming that she looked like AJ Styles on the poster.

Iyo Sky and Asuka are both on the poster as well as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte, but Bayley is missing despite being one of the most talked about stars in recent months. The former Champion clearly saw the poster and felt like she should have been included since there were only five women featured.

Bayley sent a message to Triple H

AJ Styles hasn't been featured on WWE TV for several months but has been added to the poster without him making his return to TV.

Will Bayley be part of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match?

Bayley has been seen as one of the most entertaining female wrestlers on WWE TV in recent weeks, but the former Women's Champion has now got herself into a situation where she may be in a feud with her own stable heading into The Royal Rumble.

Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane appear to be using her at the moment and it could lead to Bayley being pushed out of the group and challenging one of the members as part of the show.

This could be the reason why Bayley isn't on the poster, or it could be because the company still doesn't see her as one of their biggest assets despite all of the recent work on TV.

Do you think Bayley deserves to be on the Royal Rumble poster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

