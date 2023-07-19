Former champion shares dominant message following impressive WWE RAW victory

Former Raw Tag Team Champion Ivar, one half of The Viking Raiders, shared a message on Instagram after their huge win on WWE Raw.

The Viking Raiders have been trading wins with Alpha Academy over the past few months. Chad Gable and Otis got the first victory back on May 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Erik and Ivar evened it up with a huge win on the June 19th episode of Raw in Cleveland.

Alpha Academy took another win from The Viking Raiders on the July 3rd edition of Raw, this time in a mixed six-person tag match involving Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla. On Monday, Erik and Ivar prevailed in a very entertaining Viking Rules match.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Ivar sent a message to the Alpha Academy. He also shared an image of the 300-pound behemoth doing a moonsault off the top rope.

"By Land, By sea, . . .BY AIR!" Ivar wrote.

The Viking Raiders got the win on WWE Raw after delivering a Ragnarok (Double Powerbomb) on Otis. However, Valhalla interfered prior to the move to help Erik and Ivar steal the victory.

The Viking Raiders, Alpha Academy heading for a WWE grudge match?

With The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy having two wins apiece against each other since May, they might be heading into a grudge match. Valhalla was the difference maker in the Viking Rules match, spearing Maxxine Dupri through a table and hitting Otis enough for Erik and Ivar to deliver Ragnarok.

Their match on Raw was also their best so far, and the two teams are slowly developing more chemistry together. The WWE Universe is also invested in their rivalry, which means the two teams may get one last match to finally settle the score.

Considering how involved Valhalla was in the Viking Rules match, it's certainly possible that the grudge match could involve her and Maxxine Dupri. The two women have added more layers to the feud and certainly deserve to be included in what could be the final match of the rivalry.

Are you enjoying the feud between The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy? Give your answers in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here