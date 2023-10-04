Former Champion shares positive injury update after post-match attack on WWE RAW

A former tag team champion has provided an injury update after getting attacked after his match on WWE RAW. Xavier Woods had a positive update about an injury he suffered four years ago.

During Drew McIntyre's match against Kofi Kingston last week, Ivar of the Viking Raiders came down to attack Woods at ringside. The attack distracted Kingston enough for McIntyre to hit the Claymore for the win.

Woods sought revenge on Ivar last night on RAW as they faced off in an intense match with Kingston on commentary. After a back-and-forth contest, the former King of the Ring had his hand raised as the victor. Ivar then attacked Woods and Kingston and hit a moonsault on the former tag champs.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Woods explained that he tore his Achilles back in 2019. He finally tested the strength of his leg when he lifted Ivar on his shoulders and hit a modified Death Valley Driver.

"In 2019 I tore my achilles and wasn't sure I'd be able to walk on it ever again. Last night I put it to the test..." Woods wrote.

Expand Tweet

With Ivar's post-match attack on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, the story between The New Day and The Viking Raiders is far from over. Wade Barrett announced during the match that Erik is out for the foreseeable future so WWE's plans moving forward remain unknown.

Xavier Woods wants to have a singles run in WWE

In an interview with Superstar Crossover back in July, Xavier Woods discussed his desire to have a successful singles run in WWE. Woods explained that his path to a World Championship starts by winning either the United States or Intercontinental Title.

"In my head, I feel like in order to climb that mountain and become World Champion one day, I need a US Championship run, I need an Intercontinental Championship run," Woods said. "I need to not only prove to everybody but more importantly, prove to myself that I can stand on my own, I can do this as a solo guy." [H/T Cultaholic]

Woods already won King of the Ring, but it's not a major championship like the titles he mentioned. His fellow New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston are former WWE Champions, so he wants to at least try and do it as well.

What should Xavier Woods do to have a successful singles career in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.