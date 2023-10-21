Former champion shows off stunning new look on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, the LWO was part of several segments, which included Zelina Vega. She appeared backstage to ask Rey Mysterio if he would need their help against Logan Paul.

Mysterio seemingly didn't need his LWO family, and Vega wasn't there at ringside for Santos Escobar. However, she had a brief on-screen appearance in the backstage segment.

When Vega appeared, she was sporting another new hair color. Last week, the former tag team champion had pink hair when she was seen on the blue brand, and a few hours ago, she shared posts on Instagram with the same hair color.

This week on WWE SmackDown, she was seen with her usual blonde hair and purple highlights. It appears that the LWO member likes to change up her hair color regularly, but it was a drastic switch from pink to purple in a few hours.

Vega was also wearing purple makeup, which could have been the reason for the change.

Despite this, Zelina's time on SmackDown was short, but she turned heads and ensured she became a talking point following her segment.

