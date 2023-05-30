Former champion speechless as superstar shows off his newfound athleticism against Ricochet on WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar Gregory Helms was left speechless as The Miz showed off his new moveset during his match against Ricochet on WWE RAW.

Tonight on the red brand, The Miz squared off against Ricochet in the first Money in the Bank qualifying match. While the match was short, Miz stood out due to some new moves he performed in the ring.

Early on in the match, The Miz hit a hurricanrana on Ricochet and followed it up with a springboard crossbody a few moments later. Although Ricochet eventually got the win, The Miz's performance caught everyone's attention. Former Cruiserweight Champion Gregory Helms was also left speechless at Miz's newfound athleticism.

Helms took to Twitter to let fans know what he thought of The Miz's new moveset.

Although the hurricanrana may not have been picture perfect, it was still good enough considering it was a new move for him. It remains to be seen if these new moves will help The A-Lister receive a massive mid-card or even main event push in the future. If The Miz keeps this up, he may be able to reinvent himself and reclaim gold.

Do you think The Miz is overlooked in WWE?

