The Hurt Business has been making a splash on RAW and has undoubtedly been one of the best parts about Monday Night RAW since the pandemic. While they've been pursuing Cedric Alexander for a while now, it paid off on September 7th as Alexander finally joined The Hurt Business.

On the episode of RAW, the VIP Lounge featuring Cedric Alexander was cut short by Ricochet, Apollo Crews, and The Viking Raiders. It led to an eight-man tag team match that ended rather abruptly.

There was a sequence in the 8-man tag match on RAW that saw Ivar of The Viking Raiders hit a suicide dive. He appeared to land awkwardly and instantly threw up the X-sign repeatedly - an indication of a major injury.

Inside the ring, Cedric Alexander was with Ricochet and attempted a pin, getting a 2-count. Oddly enough, the bell was rung right then and there. It wasn't even a three-count and that was acknowledged by the commentary team. As for why it was called, we can only assume that it was due to the injury.

The nature of Ivar's injury on RAW

As you can see in the video below, Ivar twisted his ankle and may potentially have even broken it. Ivar has always been deceptively agile and it's not often that he's had to suffer injuries. If Ivar is out injured with a broken ankle, not only will it be devastating for him, but it will also be a big blow to the RAW Tag Team division.

WWE's tag team division on both RAW and SmackDown, the men and women's division has taken blow after blow with teams either being out with injuries, sitting out due to COVID or WWE breaking them up. In the past week alone, two teams have broken up in the women's tag team division.

This would be unfortunate for Ivar, who was picking up momentum alongside Erik. We hope that it was only a sprain and nothing more.