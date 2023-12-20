Former champion suffers surprising loss at WWE show; launches brutal attack moments after

A former champion launched a brutal attack moments after she suffered a surprising loss at a WWE show.

Ever since her debut in NXT, Tiffany Stratton has come into her own. She has shown a lot of growth in the past year. Her in-ring skills have improved drastically and this improvement has made her a star on WWE NXT.

Her skills also helped her win the WWE NXT Women's Championship a couple of months ago. Although she lost the title within a few months, her confidence hasn't seemingly taken a hit. Tiffany Stratton can be seen backstage at NXT berating some of the other women.

This is what led to a rivalry with another NXT rising star, Fallon Henley. Although Fallon has been in NXT for quite some time now, she has not reached similar levels of success as Stratton. However, Fallon had the chance to prove she was better than the former NXT Women's Champion tonight when both women clashed in the ring. It was Henley who pulled off a shocking victory over Stratton via a rollup.

Following the match, a frustrated Stratton launched a vicious attack on Henley. She even dragged her backstage and dumped trash on her. It certainly looks like this rivalry is far from over.

