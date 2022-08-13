Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently discussed a potential return to WWE under Triple H's administration.

Zack Ryder was signed to WWE for over a decade and won multiple championships during his tenure. He also started a YouTube web series titled Z! True Long Island Story, which made him popular among the WWE Universe in the early-2010s.

In 2020, Cardona was released from the company and began working on the independent circuit. Speaking to Wrestling Inside The Ropes, the 37-year-old noted he isn't actively looking to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, he would be open to a conversation with the management.

"With Triple H is calling everybody back supposedly, if he called me back, of course I’d have a conversation. But, I don’t know if I’d go back. I don’t know. I mean, of course ‘never say never’ but I mean, my schedule now is pretty great, I’m making a lot of money and I’m having a lot of fun so it’s hard to trade that in for just to be a name on a roster. I already did that." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Since his release, the former champion has had a stellar run on the independent circuit. He has also appeared in top promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

Matt Cardona explains why he won't return to WWE under Triple H's regime

Triple H recently took over as the creative head of WWE following Vince McMahon's shocking retirement last month. Fans have since experienced a drastic change in the product with the return of several previously released stars.

During the same conversation, Cardona explained why he wouldn't be returning to WWE at the moment:

"I will say one non-negotiable is that the podcast and all its brands and entities would have to be carved into the contract, like untouchable. There’s no way I’d ever stop doing this stuff because it’s my passion, it’s so much fun. We took a chance when no one else wanted to do this and it’s making us a lot of money and we’re having a lot of fun doing it and it’s my passion, I love it and there’s no way I could ever stop doing that." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Cardona is currently injured and was forced to vacate the NWA World Heavyweight Championship to undergo treatment. It will be interesting to see if the former champion will return to WWE under Triple H's regime in the future.

