Former Champion tags husband in a viral post connecting Asuka to WWE pregnancies 

Former Champion Bianca Belair recently reacted to the rumors that feuding with Asuka led up to the pregnancies of several WWE stars.

At the Night of Champions premium live event, The EST of WWE lost the RAW Women's Championship to The Empress of Tomorrow. Despite having the upper hand initially, Belair lost the match after the RAW Superstar attacked her with the mist and eventually raked her eyes to pick up the win.

Wrestling fans recently came up with a theory where they claimed that women who have worked and feuded with The Empress of Tomorrow have turned out to be pregnant. They named several stars who have worked with the RAW Superstar, including Becky Lynch, Carmella, Lacey Evans, and Alexa Bliss.

Responding to the claims, Bianca Belair took to social media as she tagged her husband, Montez Ford, and sarcastically mentioned that this might be Asuka's way of getting rid of her.

Check out a screengrab of Bianca Belair's Instagram story below:

Vince Russo shared his opinion on WWE Superstar Asuka becoming the new RAW Women's Champion

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion on Asuka becoming the new RAW Women's Champion by defeating Bianca Belair.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran mentioned that the company was unable to bring out Asuka's character properly, which eventually made no sense to her victory.

Russo further detailed that he didn't like The EST losing to The Empress of Tomorrow without a valid storyline.

"I don't think they've done enough with Asuka to put the belt back on her. There's been no story; there's been no build; there's been nothing. I can't see Bianca (Belair) losing the belt in a non-story situation," said Vince Russo.

It would be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for Bianca Belair.

