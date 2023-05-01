Former champion teases huge changes ahead of Draft Night 2 on WWE RAW

The first night of the 2023 WWE Draft surprised many fans. Night two will be held on this week's RAW, where several more superstars will find a new home in the company, and Asuka is hoping for a significant change.

Triple H kicked off the draft on SmackDown and announced The Bloodline as the first pick of the night. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were drafted into the blue brand, while Cody Rhodes was drafted to RAW. Fans also saw a few NXT champions make it to the main roster during the night.

Several superstars’ fates, including Asuka's, will be decided on night two of the draft. The Empress of Tomorrow has been working on the red brand, where she recently failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Asuka hasn’t been featured on television ever since, but she has been teasing an even darker side to herself. She recently took to Twitter to tease a huge change in her current WWE standing.

"Red or Blue"

Instead of writing RAW or SmackDown, The Empress wrote Red or Blue. This could either mean that she is looking to move to another brand or teasing a new side to herself with a new character.

Asuka's former rival, Bianca Belair, was drafted to SmackDown. WWE fans could see the Japanese star get drafted into the same brand where she could continue her rivalry with The EST and finally win the women’s title.

A former WWE writer revealed WrestleMania 35 plan involving Asuka that had to be nixed

Becky Lynch became a double champion at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat Match. However, plans for the event were different heading into the show, according to former WWE writer Dave Schilling.

In an interview with Fightful Select's In The Weeds, Dave Schilling revealed that there were plans for Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to kiss at WrestleMania 35 after the latter would lay down for her during a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The creative team nixed the angle and had Asuka drop the title to Charlotte Flair before the event.

"To WWE's credit, they went to GLAAD. Stephanie McMahon was on the phone with them. 'Can we do this? Can we make this palatable and sensitive to the situation with queer people in America? Can we make this a good angle?'" Schilling detailed.

The changes allowed Lynch to make history at The Show of Shows. However, things could have gone differently for all the superstars involved had the company gone with its original plans.

