Former champion teases a match against AJ Styles amid his WWE absence

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 02, 2024 22:52 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion (Image Credits: WWE.com)
AJ Styles is currently absent from WWE television. However, a top superstar has teased a match against The Phenomenal One.

Styles' last appearance on WWE television was against Cody Rhodes, to whom he lost in an "I Quit" Match at the Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event. He has appeared at WWE live events since failing to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On Twitter/X, Carmelo Hayes teased a match against Styles. Reacting to a tweet, the former NXT Champion expressed his interest in a United States Championship Match against The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 41.

Check out Hayes' tweet:

Currently, Hayes is signed to SmackDown, where he is feuding with Andrade. The two superstars have faced each other on four separate occasions, with their series tied at 2-2.

Shawn Michaels spoke highly of AJ Styles

Shawn Michaels has spoken highly of AJ Styles and believes that he is still the best in the business.

Speaking in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, The Heartbreak Kid praised Styles and Seth Rollins. He admitted to enjoying both of their matches. Michaels said:

"I think Seth is a fantastic performer. That’s me, off the top of my head, picking one. He’s a guy that has unbelievable talent. AJ Styles is still a guy that I think is fantastic as well. The more I sit here and think about it, there are probably other guys that would come up, but I will say right now, for me, for my kind of style and what I enjoy out of matches, AJ and Seth are rocking pretty good."

Since losing to Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Styles has competed at Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he defeated Naomichi Marufuji. It remains to be seen when WWE decides to bring Styles back to weekly television.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
