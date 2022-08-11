"Control yourself!"- Former champion sends a message to Rhea Ripley on Instagram

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez recently engaged in hilarious banter while practicing golf together.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are both doing well on WWE's main roster. Ripley is currently one of the most popular heels on RAW, while Raquel is steadily making a name for herself on WWE SmackDown.

Ripley and Rodriguez recently did some golf practice and shared videos of the same on their official Instagram handles. Rodriguez's latest Instagram story shows Ripley teasing launching a golf ball while holding a golf club in one hand. In the caption to her story, Rodriguez playfully told The Nightmare to control herself.

The former NXT Women's Champion responded to Raquel's comment via her Instagram story, with the following comment:

"You're gonna die clown!!"

Check out the screengrab of Rhea's story:

A hilarious exchange between Ripley and Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are best friends in real life

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have squared off on various occasions in the past. Their first singles encounter took place way back in 2018, on an episode of NXT. The match ended with Rodriguez picking up a win over the Australian star. Their most recent singles bout was a "Last Woman Standing" match at last year's New Year's Evil event. Raquel was victorious this time around as well.

Both stars occasionally post pictures together on their official Instagram handles. They have formed a close bond over the years and are the best of friends outside the squared circle.

Ripley is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW. The heel stable also includes Damian Priest and Finn Balor and is currently in a feud with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Rhea has been targeting Dominik for a while now and is hell-bent on putting him down for good.

Raquel is a former NXT Women's Champion and still has a long road ahead of her. Raquel is determined to establish herself as one of the best female performers on the main roster in the coming years.

Edited by Neda Ali