"I think he's a piece of cr*p" - Former champion thinks Logan Paul doesn't belong in WWE (Exclusive)

Former NXT Champion Ciampa thinks Logan Paul doesn't belong in the WWE.

Ciampa became one of the biggest heels on the black and gold brand when he infamously attacked Johnny Gargano after a tag team match. The Sycillian Psychopath won championships and headlined premium live events for NXT.

Earlier this year, he made the move to WWE RAW, where he began teaming up with The Miz in a feud with Logan Paul. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ciampa stated that he doesn't believe Paul belongs in the company and questioned his capabilities inside the squared circle:

"I think he's a piece of cr*p, you know... I would knock him out, give me a break... Hey, I don't discredit his following and it's way more than mine. Social media impact, amazing. I don't know man I just don't no, you don't belong here. Until you get on the road and you start taking the bumps and you start paying your dues, no you don't belong here. If you can and if you prove you can hang, kudos but I don't think he can hang. I think he's too soft." (From 2:25 to 3:23)

It will be interesting to see what part Ciampa plays during the match between The Miz and Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

Ciampa talks about his move to RAW and how he became a part of Logan Paul-The Miz storyline

Ciampa had a very successful run on both NXT and NXT 2.0. He's the only superstar to have won the title under the black and gold brand and after its reboot. After losing to Tony D'Angelo at NXT Stand and Deliver, he moved to Monday Night RAW.

However, Ciampa found it difficult to stand out on the brand until he began teaming up with The Miz. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, he talked about his transition from NXT to WWE RAW:

"I learned really fast that the people who know me from that [NXT] maybe make up a small percentage. Obviously, we just have to get this new audience familiar with me and train them to know who Ciampa is. So it's just a matter of finding an opportunity and trying to find an opportunity."

Ciampa also talked about how he included himself in the storyline to get more attention as he had just begun his career on the main roster.

"If I'm in that company, a lot of eyes were on me.You know what, I just saw on Monday at RAW Talk, I don't get that RAW Talk opportunity if I'm not by The Miz who is talking about Logan Paul... That's all I need, I need to get the ball rolling and once the ball is rolling, I can handle it all myself." (From 6:10 to 7:07)

Ciampa will be in The Awesome One's corner at the Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to see what Blackheart does following the end to The Miz and Logan Paul's rivalry.

