Former champion threatens to leave after losing major match on WWE RAW

WWE RAW this week was full of twists and turns as a new challenger emerged for Seth Rollins while Cody Rhodes settled his differences with Shinsuke Nakamura. Following the action-packed show, a former champion has threatened to leave after losing a huge title match.

The star in question is Chelsea Green, a prominent member of the WWE roster since returning to the company last year. She was also in action on the red show, where she teamed up with Piper Niven to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

While the heel duo was looking forward to reclaiming the Women's Tag Team Championship, they again came up short against Chance and Carter. Following the loss, Chelsea Green sent a message on Twitter, hinting at leaving if she didn't win.

"If I don't win, I'm leaving. @WWE," she posted.

It should be noted that Green currently plays a 'Karen' gimmick, which often sees her complain about little things on TV and social media. Hence, the RAW Superstar's abovementioned post could be a part of her character work.

Chelsea Green revealed her current WWE gimmick was not her idea

Chelsea Green has managed to turn around her WWE career in her second stint with the company after an underwhelming first run. The Canadian star has been a regular face on TV programming since returning to the promotion at Royal Rumble last year.

Green's current gimmick has been well-received by fans. The star revealed last year that the character was not her idea, but she didn't mind playing it:

"It was not an idea I had," Green said. "Let me tell you something: I am not shy. I will pitch 101 things, and the internet makes fun of me for it, and I don't care. My favorite thing to do is to come up with pitches that are so ridiculous and out there, but Karen was not my idea."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion added that she wanted to start with the character right after her embarrassing elimination from the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match:

"I kind of was like, 'Well, I want to start it tonight. If I don't win this thing when I get out of the ring, I'm gonna start being a Karen,' and so I just did it," Green said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Chelsea Green is one of the fan favorites to win the 2024 women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which will take place in her home country, Canada. She has already won the Women's Tag Team Championship and could have a bright future in the promotion.