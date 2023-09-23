Former champion throws a tantrum on WWE SmackDown after The Rock is brought up; threatens an official

The Rock's return to WWE last week might have been something many enjoyed, but not everyone is a fan. The legend's appearance has not sat well with everyone, especially one particular star on SmackDown, who is quite upset. After last week's confrontation, Austin Theory does not appear to be a fan of the Rock, something he made known on tonight's show.

Last week, The Brahma Bull interrupted Austin Theory, which led to a confrontation between the two. Unsurprisingly, the legendary superstar came away looking better at the end of it. With more than 100 million views of the segment on social media, it's clear that fans are excited about his return.

When Michael Cole was talking about the star's return tonight, he was naturally excited. Of all the commentators, Cole worked in WWE when the Hollywood star was a regular in the company and shared several funny segments with him.

However, tonight, his excitement almost led to him getting attacked. Theory, less than happy about everyone's excitement surrounding the Rock, broke apart the commentary desk. He lost control and threw a tantrum before threatening Cole.

Thankfully, he walked away before attacking him, but the star was clearly unhappy with what had happened.

