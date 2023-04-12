Former champion has two-word reaction to being insulted on WWE RAW

Trash talk comes with the territory on WWE RAW, and one former champion is seemingly taking it all in stride.

Before their tag team match last night against The Usos on WWE RAW, Alpha Academy were interrupted by Maxxine Dupri, who continued to try and take Otis away from Chad Gable to add him to the ranks of Maximum Male Models. During their back-and-forth exchange last night, Dupri referred to Gable as a gremlin.

Chad Gable took to social media to comment on Maxxine Dupri referring to him as a gremlin on Monday Night RAW, tweeting out the always funny two-word response:

"O RLY?"

Alpha Academy had a great match with The Usos on WWE RAW

One of the most exciting matches last night on WWE RAW came when Alpha Academy went toe-to-toe with the former Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos.

While Chad Gable and Otis fell short in their mission to defeat the former champions, they seemingly gained the love of the WWE Universe in the process.

The crowd was particularly loud at several points during this match when near falls occurred, and many members of the WWE Universe bought into the idea that they might get to see an upset on the show.

The Usos won the match with the 1D, but not before solidifying Alpha Academy as a legitimate threat in the tag team division going forward.

While it's clear that Maxxine Durpri is trying to break up Alpha Academy, it might be wise of WWE to recognize the crowd reactions Gable and Otis have been getting lately as a tag team and second guess breaking them up in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Chad Gable's comments? Do you think Alpha Academy are getting over with the WWE Universe in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

