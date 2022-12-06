Former Champion vents frustration at being omitted from high stakes matches on WWE RAW

Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has retweeted several posts complaining about her not being featured in the Triple Threat matches tonight on WWE RAW.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, Byron Saxton announced in a video that there will be two high-stakes Triple Threat matches tonight on WWE RAW. The winners of the matches tonight will face each other next week to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Dana took to Twitter after the matches were announced and began retweeting fans who were expressing their frustration that she rarely appears on television anymore.

💜 @FlexChupacabra . twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



💜 @FlexChupacabra . twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps

WWE have announced two triple threat matches for tonight's #WWERAW:
- Bayley v Asuka v Rhea 
- Becky v Nikki v Alexa 

Winners of each matches face each other next week for a future RAW Women's Title match against Bianca Belair! 

Uh we want @DanaBrookeWWE !! come on now ! this is getting ridiculous

Pepe @_pepelg Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Pepe @_pepelg Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps

WWE have announced two triple threat matches for tonight's #WWERAW:
- Bayley v Asuka v Rhea 
- Becky v Nikki v Alexa 

Winners of each matches face each other next week for a future RAW Women's Title match against Bianca Belair! 

Where're @DanaBrookeWWE and @TaminaSnuka ???

Dana Brooke responds to shot by Seth Rollins during WWE RAW

Former United States Champion Seth Rollins recently poked fun at Dana Brooke while on commentary during an episode of WWE RAW.

Seth claimed that Dana Brooke had a better shot of cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on him than Austin Theory. Austin did wind up attempting to cash in on Seth but Bobby Lashley cost him the match.

Theory went on to defeat Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames to become the new United States Champion.

Dana Brooke responded to The Visionary during a promo on Main Event and said that she is tired of people using her name as a joke.

"Speaking of NXT, have you seen what that Kiana James girl has been doing to me for the past few weeks? Well let me tell you something, Shelton. I am sick and tired of people walking all over me, and I am sick and tired of people not putting respect on my name. And Kiana James thinks she has brains? Well who has been here for the past 10 years, putting in work? Me. And for some people I guess that's just not good enough. If it's not Corey Graves, it's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins putting my name on blast, and now Kiana James wants to jump on the 'Dump on Dana parade'? No, I don't think so," said Dana Brooke. [0:30-1:08]

Nikki Cross recently won the 24/7 Championship and threw it in the trash. Time will tell if Dana Brooke is able to get back on the card for WWE RAW or SmackDown in the near future.

